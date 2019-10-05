Holder Kessler Investment Group Has Increased General Electric Co (GE) Stake; As Range Resources (RRC) Share Price Declined, Holder Quaker Capital Investments Boosted Its Position

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 11.48M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. 20,500 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. Scucchi Mark also bought $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 93,537 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Art Advsrs reported 23,127 shares stake. Parametric Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 924,702 shares. Stelliam Management LP has invested 5.1% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 36,733 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 0% stake. D E Shaw Co accumulated 4.78M shares. Highlander Capital Llc invested in 1,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer & accumulated 101,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blume Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Steadfast Management LP holds 0.21% or 2.26M shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 42,308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP invested in 0.17% or 84,035 shares. 26,734 were reported by Pnc Finance Ser.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 554,685 shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc, Texas-based fund reported 68,557 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 28.60M shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated invested in 132,003 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 180,267 are held by Hyman Charles D. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.60 million shares. Argent Trust invested in 0.19% or 176,865 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc invested in 21,779 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 3,667 shares stake. Cambridge Inc invested in 10,377 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 30.77 million were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nbt National Bank N A New York holds 104,658 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 54,688 shares. Avenir Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

