Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Raised Intelsat S A (I) Holding; As Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Declined, Holder Capital International LTD Cut Stake

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 775,544 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 9,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 80,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 3.35 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.15 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advsrs Lc has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benedict Finance Advsrs has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benin Management holds 0.15% or 3,838 shares in its portfolio. 29,140 are held by Verus Fin Prns Inc. Shelter Mutual Insur Company reported 70,520 shares stake. Ipswich Investment Mgmt owns 10,889 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Wellington Llp has 0.49% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 24.25 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 65,985 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 323,800 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc accumulated 22,601 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 171,577 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vestor Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Savant Cap Lc invested in 0.17% or 10,379 shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 34,101 shares to 106,652 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

