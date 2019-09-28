Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; As Realty Income (O) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303,000, down from 21,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.12M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 88,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76M, up from 84,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Lc invested in 19,964 shares. Amica Mutual Co reported 0.27% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 115,167 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Fdx Incorporated reported 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Hartford Management Inc invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 4.96 million are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability. California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 2.87% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cls Investments Ltd invested in 0% or 500 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 7,317 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested in 0% or 353 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 4.70M shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Gp has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 398,905 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,603 shares to 211,421 shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Fincl Advantage Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Hill Limited Liability Co invested in 7,541 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Smith Moore And Com reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Com reported 0.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Liberty Capital owns 3,140 shares. St Johns Investment Com Ltd Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 18,589 shares. Smithfield Trust Com invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 181,936 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Srb Corp stated it has 1.18M shares or 8.43% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 311,958 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Oh invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma invested in 0.1% or 104,372 shares. Interocean Ltd Llc has invested 2.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.