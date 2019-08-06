Holder Kennedy Capital Management Lifted Spartan Motors (SPAR) Stake; As Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Raised Holding

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 540,850 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 41,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 632,577 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 591,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 73,115 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q EPS 12c; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 Rev $790.0M-$815.0M; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares to 25,559 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB) by 8,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,007 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 12,391 shares to 35,819 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) by 48,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,377 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SPAR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 21,380 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 39,667 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Zuckerman Investment Gp Limited Liability Company holds 2.62% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 1.26 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 76,200 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 98 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Heartland Advsr Inc owns 0.45% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 689,750 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 155,650 shares in its portfolio. 75,561 were accumulated by Trellus Mngmt Limited Com. Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 60,900 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 45,713 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication invested in 0% or 2,250 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 290,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.