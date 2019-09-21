Holder Kellner Capital Has Boosted Celegene (CELG) Holding; Atria Investments Lifted Its Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) by $7.31 Million

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 372.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 31,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 39,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, up from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 505,708 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Celegene Corp (CELG) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 188,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Celegene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds by 30,846 shares to 31,540 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 80,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,554 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Investors holds 0.16% or 29,278 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 24,404 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meridian Counsel invested in 0.15% or 2,984 shares. Sivik Ltd holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 60,000 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability holds 0% or 220 shares. Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 127 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 13,977 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.24% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 260,502 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 39,286 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP owns 433,496 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 10,125 shares. Adirondack Company has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

