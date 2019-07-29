Holder Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lowered Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $11.87 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 148,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, down from 306,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 1.30 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 863,878 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 2.27% or 157,267 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP owns 4,887 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Com accumulated 68 shares. Midas Management invested in 0.62% or 18,000 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability reported 1.62 million shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 4,120 shares. Appleton Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,589 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 292,372 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Communication accumulated 6,845 shares. 662 are held by Alpha Windward Lc. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 5,155 shares in its portfolio. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,913 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 221 shares. Smith Moore & reported 7,490 shares stake. Old Republic Int holds 378,000 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,973 shares to 203,897 shares, valued at $25.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.11 million for 13.30 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

