Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holding; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Shares Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake by $713,502

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 61.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 16,315 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 10,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 92,615 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 33,021 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares to 200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 207,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,784 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Filings: Here’s who joined John Ingram to back new political action committee – Nashville Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PNFP or CHCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PNFP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) CEO Mike Long on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 18,124 shares to 23,297 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,568 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).