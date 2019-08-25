Holder Karp Capital Management Raised Huntsman (HUN) Holding; Cbiz (CBZ) Share Price Rose While Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted Holding by $785,380

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 6934.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 69,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 70,348 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 2.76M shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 39,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 995,937 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16M, up from 956,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 222,194 shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Investment Lp De reported 0.04% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.01% or 15,253 shares. Phocas Fin Corporation holds 796,634 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank owns 96,000 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 131,022 shares. D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 160,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Prns has 1.05% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 208,900 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). 1,128 are held by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Mackenzie Corp invested in 54,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 3.86 million shares. 75,184 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Apg Asset Nv reported 0% stake.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 20,826 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,144 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

