Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Price Declined, Puzo Michael J Boosted by $426,125 Its Position

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 132,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.36 million, up from 127,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $17.54 during the last trading session, reaching $500.46. About 622,465 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 907,161 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK)

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares to 2,769 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,790 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 280,159 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 103,848 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 2,632 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,688 shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Philadelphia Tru Company has 0.61% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 39,610 shares. 408,882 are owned by Invesco Limited. Covington Management reported 85 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.1% stake. Dubuque Natl Bank Com accumulated 631 shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Choate Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 1,892 shares. 18,299 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.38% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 1,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 90 shares. Argent Trust Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 951 were reported by Clifford Swan Counsel. Valley National Advisers has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,695 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Monetta Fincl Service has invested 2.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% or 79,365 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 3.67% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Prudential invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability reported 6,975 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bb&T owns 1,693 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 80,157 shares to 65,497 shares, valued at $24.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 93,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.