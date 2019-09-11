Holder Js Capital Management Lifted Expedia Group (EXPE) Position; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Position Upped by Highline Capital Management Llc

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 845,191 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 1.21M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,572 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Hughes Medical Institute invested in 1.25% or 45,000 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 11,748 shares. 23,632 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 441,497 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.21% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 210,521 shares. Us Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 116,622 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 8,260 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 15,210 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jump Trading Limited Co reported 2,459 shares. M&T Bankshares owns 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 69,612 shares. Petrus Tru Commerce Lta holds 1,920 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 378,007 shares to 180,605 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 59,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,858 shares, and cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc.