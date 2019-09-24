Holder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Position; Land & Buildings Investment Management Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Lowered by $4.10 Million as Stock Price Declined

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 108,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 560,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85 million, down from 668,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 427,362 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 17,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 36,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 18,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $479.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 193,989 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 563,456 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 69,239 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 19,013 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 21,280 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 38,600 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 810,647 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 27,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 103,605 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 35,626 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc owns 72,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 75,000 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Gates Cap Mgmt reported 3.14M shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend of $0.68 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 and Upsize of Tender Offer From $500000000 to Up to Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) by 12,000 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 145,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).