Holder Joho Capital Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Lowered Stake by $31.29 Million as Shares Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 336,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 658,320 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.65 million, down from 994,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 773,745 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89 million, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 11.77 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $104.40 million for 25.28 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $115.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 205,000 shares to 218,053 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.