Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $109.33 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.35 million, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 61,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 56,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,354 shares to 5,026 shares, valued at $139,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 19,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,996 are held by First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability holds 1.38% or 306,720 shares. Canal Ins owns 70,000 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Kj Harrison And Prns owns 12,033 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 5.87M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,291 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,181 shares. The New York-based Arrow Fin has invested 1.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Company has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,311 shares. Family Firm owns 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,469 shares. Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Haverford Financial reported 63,500 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability accumulated 3.39M shares or 1.62% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 0.19% or 94,984 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A by 746,179 shares to 7.99 million shares, valued at $238.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 295,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Inv Management has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ameriprise Financial holds 663,223 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 283,035 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr owns 2.13% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 78,454 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 661,142 shares or 4.44% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 42,845 shares. 505,185 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co owns 285,516 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Lc reported 16,145 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 120,322 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.14% or 611,979 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,542 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP has 0.47% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 32,429 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 31,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Grp, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,339 shares.