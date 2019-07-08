Holder Johnson Financial Group Boosted Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding; Cls Investments Decreased Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding as Market Value Rose

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 30,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 253,959 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 72.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 3,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,380 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $563.24. About 6,818 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,209 shares to 134,882 shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,185 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22M for 81.39 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.

