Holder Jnba Financial Advisors Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Raised by Jolley Asset Management Llc

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Inc invested in 0.37% or 8.36 million shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). St James Invest Co Ltd Liability Co reported 827,029 shares. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 2.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,886 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 4.62M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 70,347 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cadence Commercial Bank Na owns 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,354 shares. Ghp Advisors holds 8,969 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancshares Trust, a Florida-based fund reported 10,486 shares. Longer Invs reported 38,145 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 121,106 shares. Grimes owns 52,223 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ledyard Bancshares has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,198 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 27,167 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bp Pcl holds 40,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Caxton Associates Lp has 1,724 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 2,779 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc owns 2,339 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.8% or 7.38 million shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc, a -based fund reported 3,524 shares. Courage Miller Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Inc holds 241,163 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Jnba Financial has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas-based Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Trust owns 106,651 shares. Family Firm Inc stated it has 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,760 shares to 94,320 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 7,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,363 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).