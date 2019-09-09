Holder Jnba Financial Advisors Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Position; Peregrine Asset Advisers Trimmed Stake in Amazon (AMZN) by $929,160

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 197,252 shares to 335,772 shares, valued at $30.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,731 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 30,360 shares to 32,322 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 42,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).