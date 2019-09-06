Holder Jlb & Associates Lifted Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) Holding; Archon Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) by $2.51 Million as Shares Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 94,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 90,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mc Lennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 992,769 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 2.64 million shares traded or 559.61% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares to 694,459 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,414 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 19,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Lc owns 19,660 shares. Northern Tru holds 127,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 61,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Regions invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 38,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc accumulated 0.02% or 25,610 shares. United Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 16,911 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% or 73,350 shares. Archon Capital Limited Liability Com invested 4.09% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 54,659 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 10,675 shares.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Synchronoss Technologies Were Suspended Today – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Synchronoss’ (SNCR) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRN, SNCR, GLRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 307,205 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company reported 3,639 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 181,397 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 972 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited owns 29,820 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability accumulated 7,738 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Advisory stated it has 225,037 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 103,294 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46 shares. 13,336 are held by Advisor Partners Limited Liability.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares to 101,697 shares, valued at $23.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.