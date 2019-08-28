Holder Jhl Capital Group Has Upped Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding; As Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Stock Rose, Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 5.42 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 01/04/2018 – NTSB ‘Unhappy’ With Tesla Over Crash Disclosures; 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Investors May Need Airbags With 1Q Production Numbers (Video); 29/03/2018 – Gregory Vousvounis: Tesla Learns About Reflexivity; 31/03/2018 – Seems like all of the chatter about this $TSLA X crash is about Autopilot. What about the apparent lack of structural integrity? It looks like the entire front was shorn off by a giant can opener; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Doubled Weekly Model 3 Production Rate During 1Q; 03/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year”; 02/05/2018 – CEO Elon Musk took several questions, instead, from Gali Russell, a 25-year-old retail investor in Tesla and Youtuber; 27/03/2018 – NTSB SAYS IT IS “UNCLEAR IF AUTOMATED CONTROL SYSTEM WAS ACTIVE AT TIME OF CRASH”; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was made by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.27 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.