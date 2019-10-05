Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Upped Its Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 785,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $516.71 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 59,286 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 5,525 shares. 91,220 are owned by Cap Investment Advisors Lc. Robinson Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.32% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Advisory Net holds 1,815 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 12,017 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 32,829 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr holds 0.01% or 153,545 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 25,957 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company holds 24,035 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 170,756 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 383,324 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX) by 55,951 shares to 24,805 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP) by 43,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,117 shares, and cut its stake in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 16,706 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc has 0.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.96M shares. 9,726 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Company. 956 are held by Mcf Advsr Ltd. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% or 9,316 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Group Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,503 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 3,858 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 180,613 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 0.87% or 518,445 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,333 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 350 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors owns 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,948 shares. Moreover, Cna Financial Corporation has 0.66% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Df Dent & Communications Inc has 8,697 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 83,910 shares.