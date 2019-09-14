Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Upped Oracle (ORCL) Position; Edison International (EIX) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 22,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 270,733 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25M, up from 247,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 08/03/2018 – FITCH RTS EDISON INTL SR UNSEC BDS ‘A-‘; PLACED ON RWN; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 18/04/2018 – Diurnal Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 23; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 04/26/2018 01:09 PM; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 17,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.34 million, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (NASDAQ:CG) by 350,510 shares to 204,497 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 142,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 22 shares. 19,127 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 129,610 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Boothbay Fund Ltd accumulated 3,768 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 298,634 shares. Nomura Inc reported 21,783 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated owns 32 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 933 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 15,306 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 23,338 shares. Caprock Gru accumulated 3,035 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 78,560 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 31,994 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 6,093 shares to 29,909 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Inc. Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 308,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,106 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).