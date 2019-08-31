Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increased Adobe (ADBE) Position; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Declined, Financial Advantage Trimmed Its Position by $1.80 Million

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 721,358 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.10M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.