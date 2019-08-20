Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Boosted Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Upped by $15.76 Million Its Holding

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.055. About 8.66 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 134,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.72 million, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 19.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Shares for $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc reported 54,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0% or 43,415 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,058 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 182,393 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.16% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Advisory Svcs Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,265 shares. 40,750 are held by Brave Asset. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 6.33 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bridgeway Mgmt owns 1.05M shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 601,034 shares. Smithfield accumulated 210 shares or 0% of the stock.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 31,902 shares to 6,099 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 32,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,853 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL).

