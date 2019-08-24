Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Boosted Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Value Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Position by $42.25 Million

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13.50M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 6774.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 223,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 226,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09 million, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.93. About 338,016 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 27,624 shares to 10,463 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 106,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,403 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 832,771 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 22,525 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 91,847 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,522 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 38,419 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,468 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership owns 0.08% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,719 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 152,171 shares. 4,048 are held by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability. Gradient Investments owns 105 shares. 6,399 were reported by Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp. Natixis, France-based fund reported 121,998 shares. Regions Corp holds 0% or 249 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Lc has 191,694 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Shares for $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 437,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 703,733 shares. Whitebox Advisors Llc has 0.1% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 988,425 shares. Moreover, Buckingham has 0.86% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Covington Capital invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 5.56 million shares. Bridgeway invested 0.04% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Limited has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 210 were reported by Smithfield Trust Communication. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Aviance Capital Management Ltd accumulated 5,054 shares. 22,400 are held by Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,332 shares to 1,611 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,762 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).