Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding; Peconic Partners Increased Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $14.35 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.59M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.78M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 3,875 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability Co reported 2.20M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 333,755 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 182 shares. Cv Starr And Comm Tru, a New York-based fund reported 189,100 shares. Stifel accumulated 138,270 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 314,724 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 651,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cornerstone has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ironwood Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 117,803 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

