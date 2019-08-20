Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lifted Gogo (GOGO) Holding; Innospec (IOSP) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $353,995

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 141.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 317,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 540,836 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 223,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.2301 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8099. About 1.85M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 81,590 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. The insider MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought 5,000 shares worth $21,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 44,254 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Blackrock stated it has 3.90 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Group reported 575,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 2.33M shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 72,607 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Group Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has 1.37 million shares. 400 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 5,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,004 shares. Blair William And Company Il owns 232,246 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 229,366 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 74,485 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 24,410 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

