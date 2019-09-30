Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased Watsco (WSO) Holding; Beddow Capital Management Stake In Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) Was Has Raised

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) by 432.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 47,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 57,987 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 10,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 405,862 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $168.9. About 137,963 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Boosts Annual Dividend 10% to $6.40 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Watsco Keeps Cooling Off – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Watsco Tries to Beat the Weather – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 718,396 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.3% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 251,726 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And, a Japan-based fund reported 149,250 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 1.14% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,164 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.02% or 324,577 shares. Next Financial Gp Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 13,425 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0.02% or 2.98 million shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Natl Bank Trust has invested 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cumberland holds 0.09% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 5,650 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc owns 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 3,114 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 29,286 shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Looking to Benefit From GE’s Misfortunes – The Motley Fool” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.03% or 22,809 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments stated it has 31,663 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 74 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability has 1.48% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 11.17M shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated stated it has 70,280 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 0.38% or 24,115 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 7,316 shares or 0.62% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 42,968 shares. 1832 Asset Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Baillie Gifford & invested in 4.05 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 684 shares. 135,185 are held by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 616,996 shares to 21,537 shares, valued at $54,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,132 shares, and cut its stake in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN).