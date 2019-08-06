Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Upped Mylan N V (MYL) Holding; Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Has Upped Its Stake

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 758.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 7,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.43. About 1.61M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.95% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 12.58 million shares traded or 37.51% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR ECONAZOLE NITRATE ON APRIL 18; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 2,692 shares stake. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.18% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 31,943 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 11,378 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.62% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 1.01M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sensato Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 130,537 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Hahn Mgmt Ltd owns 433,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 3,768 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited invested in 0.01% or 9,571 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 91,762 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 787,564 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability accumulated 8,273 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 65,224 shares. 4,004 are owned by Ashfield Capital Prtn Llc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 17,235 shares to 13,481 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,456 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

