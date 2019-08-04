Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Raised Mylan N V (MYL) Position; Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $658,193

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 5.94M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 849,557 shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 91 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 11,430 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 22,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 287,158 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 40,802 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 4,149 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 23,148 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 6,361 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Daruma Capital Limited Com has invested 3.54% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Scout Investments has 0.12% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 158,500 shares. Principal Group Inc reported 0.03% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 32,961 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1.18 million shares or 1.82% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association reported 183,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares to 331,898 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn).