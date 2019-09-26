Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Increased Now (DNOW) Stake; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Range Res (RRC) as Market Valuation Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 7.13 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 199,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 174,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 566,042 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 3.67M shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sir Cap Mngmt LP reported 78,600 shares. Sei Invests invested in 0.02% or 931,317 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Atria Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0% or 10,001 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 13,340 shares. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Highlander Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). World Asset Mngmt has 14,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Madison Invest has 444,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 39,657 shares. Aperio Gp Inc Llc invested in 0% or 160,930 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Shares for $32,188 were bought by Scucchi Mark. On Thursday, May 2 GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares.