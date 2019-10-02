Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Boosted Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Holding; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.28M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $100.36. About 1.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 489,651 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.55M, up from 484,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 81,702 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – ANNOUNCED A NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SAGER ELECTRONICS, INC; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 465,000 shares to 595,000 shares, valued at $51.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 655,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.13 million for 26.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 155,336 shares to 197,956 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 107,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,407 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

