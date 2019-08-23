Holder Inverness Counsel Lifted Facebook (FB) Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Barton Investment Management

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 178,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.78 million, up from 175,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 14.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Moving target Facebook hearings show […]; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 24/04/2018 – Sohn Conference Sees Gundlach Wanting to Short Facebook (Video); 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: SCOOP: As the 2016 election wound down, a #DarkMoney group created targeted ads for Facebook & Google with an; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 30/04/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Dropbox, Cuts Facebook; 12/04/2018 – EU Justice Commissioner held “constructive” talks with Facebook’s Sandberg; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 46,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.66M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 253 shares stake. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 98,477 shares. Menta Capital Lc stated it has 422 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Rothschild Capital Partners holds 7,037 shares or 6.99% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Llc owns 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 143 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ranger Inv Management Lp accumulated 0.01% or 51 shares. Westpac invested in 63,231 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Management Commerce accumulated 411 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Limited holds 0.38% or 611 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,545 shares. Barton, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,416 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.71% or 54,409 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc reported 635 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24,281 shares to 180,442 shares, valued at $44.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,764 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (Prn) (EFA).