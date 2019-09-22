Holder Ing Groep Nv Increased T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose While Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised Stake by $718,968

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 52.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 4,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,001 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 7,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08 million shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 221.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 73,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 107,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, up from 33,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon (VZ) Teams Up With Boingo to Promulgate 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How The New T-Mobile’s Revenue And Subscriber Metrics Stack Up Versus Rivals – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons New T-Mobile Can Succeed Despite Its Merger Concessions – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

