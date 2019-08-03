Holder Indexiq Advisors Upped Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stake; Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position by $4.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 3,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 10,626 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 581,770 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 66,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,640 are owned by Dynamic Cap Management. Horan Limited Liability Company has invested 1.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Conning Inc holds 502,869 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc has 27,668 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 159,327 shares. Longer accumulated 19,733 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 69,101 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stewart & Patten Company Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Agf Invs stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dodge Cox holds 0.01% or 131,825 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd invested in 0.06% or 27,075 shares. Moreover, Harvey Management has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Illinois-based First Midwest National Bank Tru Division has invested 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 45,795 shares to 49,994 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 51,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,604 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 58,853 shares to 136,659 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,098 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

