Holder Indexiq Advisors Lifted First Finl Ind (THFF) Holding; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $1.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 6,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 8,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Finl Corp Ind (THFF) by 62.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 11,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 30,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 18,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Finl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 65,275 shares traded or 77.45% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W And Co New York owns 5,880 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited owns 115,999 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 0% or 508 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,712 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.12% or 29,955 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Old Bankshares In owns 10,212 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 6,227 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 3.15M shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 714,099 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hudock Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30 shares. Gideon Cap Inc has 19,819 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.07% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 304,020 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for September 10th – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, XEC – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Market Timing Secrets No One Talks About – September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 21,846 shares to 40,023 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 31,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 4,062 shares to 17,421 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,509 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Corporation reports 2018 results Nasdaq:THFF – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Announce Completion of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.