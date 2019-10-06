Holder Independent Investors Increased Apple (AAPL) Position; Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Holder Sigma Planning Has Cut Its Holding

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon and Roku Are Becoming a Duopoly in Connected TV – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook urges Supreme Court to preserve DACA – Live Trading News” published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Apple Is Using a Different Strategy for Apple Arcade – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As Always, Apple Stock Remains a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 5.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17.70 million shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs accumulated 5.16% or 87,326 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.02% or 2,313 shares. Sanders Limited Com stated it has 7.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). House Ltd Co owns 5.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 269,733 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 220,895 shares. Ctc Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,120 were accumulated by Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Liability. Court Place Ltd Liability Co reported 11,858 shares stake. Stewart & Patten Lc invested in 89,853 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Investors, a California-based fund reported 4.74 million shares. Addenda Inc holds 51,475 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Lafayette has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 21st Highest Ranked Stock Idea – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Mastercard, Caterpillar And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 28th Highest Ranked Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Presents at Evercore ISI Hosted Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “John Varvatos Rocks the eCommerce Experience with Salesforce – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $172.08M for 185.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.