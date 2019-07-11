Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Boosted Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holding; As Csx Corp. (CSX) Market Valuation Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Stake

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.58 million market cap company. It closed at $2.59 lastly. It is down 23.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.13 million, up from 9.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 756,758 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares to 389,437 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger invested in 844 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 514,022 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 104,268 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,355 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.11% or 1.56M shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 188,391 shares. Tillar holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5,848 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 426,700 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 1832 Asset LP has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,053 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 168,700 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 440 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.07% or 55,712 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Act Ii Limited Partnership stated it has 414,558 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 305,410 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability owns 280,255 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Two Sigma Securities Limited Co holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 13,313 shares. Bain Credit Lp holds 1.73M shares or 5.49% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 71,810 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,884 shares. Lorber David A has invested 4.91% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 16,094 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearline Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 264,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited holds 118,318 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 507,374 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE also bought $51,891 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares. Shares for $51,689 were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28.