Holder Incline Global Management Has Lifted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Murphy Oil (MUR) Holding by $7.84 Million as Valuation Declined

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 51,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 512,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.52M, up from 460,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 1.96M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 326,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 460,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, down from 786,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.65% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 4.24 million shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 160 shares to 13,826 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 159,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 6,976 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 745 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 71,226 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.49% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Intrust Financial Bank Na owns 9,056 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability accumulated 49,335 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.22 million shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.1% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 3.42M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 193,024 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 301,433 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Company holds 0.06% or 15,646 shares. Pension owns 327,757 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 34.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MUR’s profit will be $37.32 million for 25.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 511,000 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 95,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold MUR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 143.55 million shares or 0.20% more from 143.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 408,534 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 2.41M shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated reported 650 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 255,441 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 266,209 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 70,054 shares. Shell Asset Management has 16,026 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 506,976 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fincl Svcs Corp has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 223 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). James Inv Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 7,535 shares. Fin Counselors accumulated 21,992 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).

