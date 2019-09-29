Holder Impala Asset Management Has Upped Harley Davidson (HOG) Stake; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Holding by $381,810

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 26521.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 636,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 638,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 1.36 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’; 07/03/2018 – Amy lnlow, CMO of AlbertTM, Named One of Cynopsis’ 2018 Top Women in Digital; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q EPS $1.03; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,364 shares. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd owns 1,940 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4.72 million shares. South Texas Money Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 2,298 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bryn Mawr Company reported 17,025 shares stake. 239,526 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. White Pine reported 22,202 shares. Moreover, First Long Island Investors Ltd has 2.77% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 3,878 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 1,368 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Ltd Company reported 5,720 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 66,162 shares. Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 7,614 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 12,236 shares to 404,872 shares, valued at $31.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 7,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Prweb.com published: “ClearCompany Announces Expanded Relationship with ADP Global Enterprise Solutions – PR Web” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harley-Davidson -2% after shipments fall short – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Bad Will Harley-Davidson’s Q2 Report Be? – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Harley-Davidson lands at new dealership in O’Hare Airport flight path – Chicago Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOG) 4.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Qs Ltd has 13,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 15,431 shares stake. Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.03% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Winch Advisory has 233 shares. Covington Management has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.96% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Park National Oh reported 10,703 shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,826 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.03% stake.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 13,149 shares to 39,221 shares, valued at $132.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TCK) by 13.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).