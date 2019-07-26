Holder Icon Advisers Has Upped Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holding; Page Arthur B Upped Its Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) as Valuation Declined

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 3.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 14,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 2.88 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10,644 shares to 181,013 shares, valued at $14.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 85,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,060 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).