Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; As Watsco Cl A (WSO) Stock Value Rose, Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $315,079

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc Cl A (WSO) by 64.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The hedge fund held 4,933 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.09. About 240,775 shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2,496 shares to 6,804 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 42,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,716 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 468,943 are held by Ameriprise Finance Incorporated. Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 0% or 106 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 95,010 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 213,606 were accumulated by Raymond James. Driehaus Ltd Liability Com holds 4,320 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 208,851 are held by Financial Bank Of America De. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 12,690 shares. Fdx has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Washington holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 156,344 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 447 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 171,364 shares stake. Carlson Cap LP reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiduciary Communication holds 2,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management reported 3,400 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 3,285 shares.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security has invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Charter Tru Communications owns 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,826 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr holds 0.47% or 8,042 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company invested in 1.71% or 123,714 shares. 93,121 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap Mngmt. First Business Svcs accumulated 11,211 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 929,511 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.52M shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Eagle Global Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jarislowsky Fraser invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc invested in 1.66% or 225,821 shares. Hartford Fincl Management accumulated 44,598 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Terril Brothers, Missouri-based fund reported 1,776 shares. St Germain D J Com has 128,363 shares.

