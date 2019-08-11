Holder Hyman Charles D Lifted At&T (T) Position; Schaller Investment Group Has Lowered Position in Yelp (YELP) by $2.55 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 14,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 116,726 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 102,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company's stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 9.07M shares traded or 523.52% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Ltd Liability Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 23,852 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealth Architects Llc holds 0.09% or 9,005 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt has invested 1.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northside Capital Llc, Oregon-based fund reported 12,992 shares. Tcw Gp holds 3.10M shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 8,762 shares. Washington Cap Management Incorporated owns 1.91% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53,915 shares. Fil Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Condor Mgmt stated it has 20,862 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 7,500 were reported by Saturna. Hennessy holds 170,160 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Lipe Dalton holds 2.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 87,239 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 9,767 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "AT&T, Disney And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 7 – Benzinga" published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019.