Holder Hwg Holdings LP Raised Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (AMD) Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose, Bright Rock Capital Management Has Boosted by $896,000 Its Holding

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.5. About 29,636 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (AMD) by 93.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 35,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 73,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 37,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.37. About 2.61M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ALSO NOT RELATED TO GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO EXPLOITS MADE PUBLIC JAN. 3; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs & Ca holds 8,005 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 529,118 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Eastern National Bank has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Raymond James & has 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). M&R Capital Mngmt Inc owns 480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited, Washington-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. Westpac Corp holds 71,890 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 3.24 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 109,213 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca reported 714,300 shares stake. Qci Asset Management New York reported 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Point Management Ltd Partnership holds 60,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 6.70M shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,404 shares to 6,809 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,055 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,199 shares. Hm Payson & reported 0.03% stake. Carroll owns 159 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Snyder Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.18% or 35,071 shares. Estabrook Cap stated it has 20,000 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.09% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 203,387 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 99,359 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 46,551 are held by Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.00 million shares or 1.09% of the stock. Epoch Investment Prns Inc has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cambridge Tru Co invested in 0.01% or 2,036 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 226,484 shares. Moreover, Bright Rock Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.61% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 17,000 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.01% or 12,502 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 7,000 shares to 78,175 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).