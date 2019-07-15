Holder Hwg Holdings LP Boosted Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Holding; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shares Rose While Vista Capital Partners Has Cut Stake

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 200 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 1530.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 11,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 11.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% stake. 191,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co. James Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 7,350 shares. Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited has invested 0.34% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Prtn accumulated 359,482 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 68,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Hottest Retail Trade Stocks Now â€“ TWMC BOBE JCTCF BNED – Investorplace.com” on October 11, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2016, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” published on February 08, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,150 shares. Profit Investment Mgmt Llc holds 1.72% or 11,865 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winslow Asset Mngmt invested in 3.78% or 94,677 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 248,438 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Scharf Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 5,941 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 148,813 shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has 415,554 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.5% stake. Stonehearth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,144 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc accumulated 20,722 shares. Beacon owns 921 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 323,821 are held by Windward Capital Mngmt Ca. Dodge And Cox, California-based fund reported 12,400 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.