Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Boosted Thor Inds Com (THO) Position; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Price Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Stake

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 176.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 97,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 153,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 55,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 568,124 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 444,686 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 429,340 shares to 981,302 shares, valued at $290.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 188,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada: Another Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thb Asset Mgmt reported 11,286 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sei has 97,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability holds 50,779 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.39M shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 4.63 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 11,583 shares. Hbk LP owns 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 26,271 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 127,616 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 61,138 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 50 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 9,574 are owned by Gargoyle Advisor Limited Company.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.