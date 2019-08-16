Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (SSNC) Stock Declined, Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Holding

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (SSNC) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 12,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 56,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 68,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 717,825 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 5.07 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,837 shares. Payden Rygel has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apriem Advisors invested in 6,420 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Invest House Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,820 shares. 51,684 are held by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Com reported 14,499 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,493 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 72,001 shares. Hightower Llc holds 0.83% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital Inc accumulated 0.3% or 5,662 shares. Haverford Tru Com accumulated 231,355 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.66% or 10.60 million shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 1.79 million shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 89,434 shares.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,211 shares to 52,164 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 42,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,965 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Eze Eclipse Gains Momentum – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,778 shares to 87,756 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).