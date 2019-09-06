Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; Advisors Capital Management Lifted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 2.83M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 11,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 72,872 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, up from 61,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $387.74. About 346,305 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 11/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets From Lockheed Over Repair Cost Dispute

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 72,189 shares. 4,204 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. 109,355 are held by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Buckingham Capital Inc holds 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 2,433 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 4,782 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.08% or 679 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc holds 5.58% or 10,923 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com reported 2,588 shares. Vestor Limited Company holds 0.02% or 365 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 39,979 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,092 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,234 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Sun Life Fin Inc has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 418 shares. Old Point Tru And Fincl Ser N A has 9,627 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,437 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Don’t Keep Cash And Invest It All – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin’s Meridian, Miss., Facility Celebrates 50th Anniversary – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,309 shares to 49,612 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 68,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,459 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

