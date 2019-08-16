Holder Huber Capital Management Increased Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Benin Management Has Lifted Holding

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60 million shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 11.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59M, up from 8.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 31.63M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,522 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 36,494 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 562,721 are held by Cibc Asset. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 213,572 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 18,697 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 51,420 are owned by Thomas Story & Son Ltd. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc owns 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 818,228 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc has 40,142 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Violich Capital Inc accumulated 56,175 shares or 1.15% of the stock. 565,716 were reported by River Road Asset Management Ltd Co. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 115,376 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated invested in 3,160 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Welch Ltd Liability Corp invested in 343,580 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 322,439 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 174,741 shares to 144,509 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,912 shares, and cut its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Lp (NYSE:HMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 20,100 shares. Harris LP holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 42.24 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.16M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Architects reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Na reported 211,186 shares. Sage Fin Grp has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 1,000 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited stated it has 12,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cwm Lc invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 5.07M shares. 3.28 million were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Johnson Finance holds 0% or 13,800 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% or 1.60M shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85M worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, March 26. The insider Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995.