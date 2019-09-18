Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Increased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Share Price Declined While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Raised by $806,000 Its Holding

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 177,451 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 113.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 180,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 340,414 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.82M, up from 159,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 11.19 million shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 2.39M shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl reported 38,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De has 26,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 1,634 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 18,299 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18,273 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 15,619 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,237 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 106,024 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. The insider BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0% or 64,508 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 89,401 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0.29% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.61M shares. Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Westover Capital accumulated 38,964 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications holds 0.01% or 60,465 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Company holds 0.03% or 12,237 shares in its portfolio. 6.22 million are held by Geode Capital Limited Company. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 8,827 shares. 25,620 are held by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability. 50,104 were accumulated by Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 25,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.90 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 393 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (Put) (NYSE:VTR) by 738,790 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,400 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (Call) (NYSE:NEM).