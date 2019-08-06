Holder Hrt Financial Upped Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.47 Million

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 60,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,893 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 79,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 8.25M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 205.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 4,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 7,174 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 1.55M shares traded or 74.78% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 17,884 shares to 18,153 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 199,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,065 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 6,459 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Motco, Texas-based fund reported 391 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Ajo LP reported 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 13,943 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 1,369 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank has 9,230 shares. Orrstown Financial Ser holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital reported 10,820 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.04% or 51,548 shares. Amp Capital Ltd reported 86,206 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 53 shares. Asset Management reported 29,632 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 16,660 shares to 75,078 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Ltd Llc accumulated 0.67% or 10,505 shares. Payden Rygel has 4,750 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 8,240 were accumulated by Cambridge Inc. Dsc Advsrs LP reported 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hallmark Mngmt owns 161,170 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Phocas Financial has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,062 shares. Benin Mngmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,294 were accumulated by Highlander Ltd Company. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Co has 367,465 shares. The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 2.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chem Savings Bank owns 78,258 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 17,221 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 291,902 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings.

