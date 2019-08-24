Holder Howard Capital Management Lifted Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Price Rose, Holder Richmond Hill Investment Company Cut Its Holding

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65M shares traded or 21.42% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 9,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 321,996 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, up from 312,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16M shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 471,479 shares. Da Davidson And reported 223,057 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25.24M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset De has 0.6% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 29,882 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0% or 22,752 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Piedmont Advsr stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 861,867 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. New York-based Harber Asset Lc has invested 6.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 197,820 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Security Natl Tru reported 0.1% stake. Texas-based Fincl Professionals has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Lathrop Investment reported 565,452 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Savings Bank Tru invested in 0.25% or 8,794 shares. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has 0.44% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Elm Ltd Liability Company reported 13,381 shares. C Gru A S accumulated 7.98M shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 319,962 shares. Park Circle reported 32,000 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co reported 21,040 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 7,293 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Green Square Lc invested in 2.39% or 78,614 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd has 32,025 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,171 shares stake. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.34% or 1.99M shares. Group One Trading LP reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company has 0.72% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,850 shares. 2.14 million were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co.